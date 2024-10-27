Sections
ObituariesOctober 26, 2024

M. Ann Graves

story image illustation

Aug. 14, 1938 — Oct. 21, 2024

———

Martha Ann Graves, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at Royal Plaza Health & Rehabilitation Center, in Lewiston.

Born on Aug. 14, 1938, in Rosenburg, Texas, Ann was the daughter of Esther Madeline Hand and Garland Burr Sturdevant. Her most treasured memories were in Mena, Ark., where her father owned a sawmill, and later in Odessa, Texas, where he owned a grocery store. Ann cherished her time helping in the family business and exploring the beautiful countryside with her brothers, creating lifelong memories.

After relocating to Farmington, New Mexico, Ann left high school in the 11th grade to join her brother Charles in Borger, Texas. At 17½, she married Jimmie Elgene Gregory on March 17, 1956, and graduated high school in Wickenburg, Ariz., on May 25, 1958.

Throughout her life, Ann welcomed seven children — Robert, Susan, Roger, Sheila, Rex, Ryan and estranged son, Rodney Dyer — each born in a different state due to the family’s frequent moves, with notable time spent in Lewiston and Clarkston.

Professionally, Ann wore many hats, serving as a police dispatcher, motel clerk and bookkeeper. She dedicated more than 10 years to home health services as a registered nursing assistant with Seubert’s Home Care, where she touched many lives.

In 1995, Ann met Robert Eugene Graves, who brought immense joy into her life. They married on Aug. 12, 1995, in Coeur d’Alene, sharing a loving partnership as they grew old together. Both Ann and Bob were converted and baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on June 26, 2010, and were sealed in the Spokane Temple on July 20, 2011.

Ann is survived by her brother Ronald G. Sturdevant; her daughter Susan (Jay) Porter; her son Roger Gregory; her daughter Sheila (Chuck) Lagergren; her sons Rex and Ryan Gregory; and estranged son Rodney Dyer. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Gregory, her husband Robert E. Graves, and her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston, dedication of the grave will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at memorials.merchantmemorialgroup.com.

