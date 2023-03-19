M. Dianne Taylor

Our beloved wife, mom and grandma, Dianne Taylor, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer March 14, 2023. Dianne was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Conrad, Mont., and was the daughter of Bruce and Ruby (Anderson) Petersen and a twin to Dennis Petersen.
She graduated from high school in Brady, Mont., and attended business college in Spokane, where she met her future husband. On July 17, 1965, she married Perry Wayne Taylor in Lewiston and they had two children, Tami Jo and Timothy James. Dianne helped manage the family business, Taylor Electric, for 45 years. She also managed and maintained various properties in Lewiston.
Dianne had many talents including gardening, tole painting, quilting, sewing and baking. Roses were her favorite flower and she deeply enjoyed her rose garden (as did the deer). She performed extensive family research on Ancestry and loved to put puzzles together. She had a special connection with animals and loved her pets dearly. She spoiled her family with delicious home-baked treats, often stopping by unexpectedly with a plateful. She adored her grandchildren and gave each one a special nickname — Punkin Doodle, Pork Chop and Skeeter Bug — and was delighted with the addition of three precious great-grandchildren. Dianne is survived by her husband of 57 years, Perry; her daughter, Tami Brown; son, Tim (Brenda); grandchildren Jessica (John) Rogers, Kendra (Eric) Riehl and Karli Taylor; great-grandchildren Emberly, Quinn and Raylon Riehl; and her older brother, Gary Petersen. She was preceded in death by her parents and twin brother. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter.