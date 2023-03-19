M. Dianne Taylor

Our beloved wife, mom and grandma, Dianne Taylor, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer March 14, 2023. Dianne was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Conrad, Mont., and was the daughter of Bruce and Ruby (Anderson) Petersen and a twin to Dennis Petersen.

She graduated from high school in Brady, Mont., and attended business college in Spokane, where she met her future husband. On July 17, 1965, she married Perry Wayne Taylor in Lewiston and they had two children, Tami Jo and Timothy James. Dianne helped manage the family business, Taylor Electric, for 45 years. She also managed and maintained various properties in Lewiston.