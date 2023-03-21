Manley William Waldron, 86, of Bovill

Oct. 25, 1936 — March 15, 2023
Oct. 25, 1936 — March 15, 2023
Manley went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center at the age of 86. He was born on Oct. 25, 1936, in Troy, to Robert and Evelyn Waldron. Manley grew up in Bovill, attending school in Bovill and Deary, graduating from Deary High School in 1954. While attending Deary High School, Manley met Karen Adams and they were married on Sept. 29, 1956, in Lewiston. Their first two years of marriage were spent along Fishhook Creek, near Avery, where Manley drove logging truck for Potlatch Forests Inc. In 1958, they moved to Bovill and for the next five years alternated living between Avery and Bovill. In 1963, they bought a house in Bovill that they lived in until recently moving to Moscow.
Manley worked for several logging companies over the years, driving truck and operating a cat. His main hobbies were woodworking, taxidermy and leather work. Manley also loved spending time in the woods picking huckleberries and mushrooms, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling with family and friends. Some of his greatest joys were cooking breakfast for his grandchildren and making various items for family and friends. For many years the family attended the Bovill Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the Bovill Old Timers Picnic and Deary Day celebrations. On snowy days Manley could be found on his ATV plowing driveways for many of the residents of Bovill. He had a heart of gold and was always lending a helping hand.
Manley was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Coreen House and Diana Hayes, daughter Paula Winter, grandchildren John and Robert Townsend, and great-grandchild Hannah Moore. He leaves behind his wife Karen of 67 years, children Bob (Debbie) Waldron, Dawn (Rob) Soumas, Susan (John) Townsend, son-in-law Fred (Tonya) Winter and “adopted” daughter Julie Keevy. Manley is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces, some who fondly called him Uncle Bunk.
There will be a celebration of Manley’s life later this spring. Shorts Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements. If you would like to make a memorial donation in Manley’s name, please donate to the Bovill Library or to your favorite charity.
