Marc Antony Whitman

Marc Antony Whitman was born Feb. 28, 1960, to Carmen Payne and Silas Whitman, both of Lapwai. Marc entered into rest on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He leaves behind a daughter, a large family full of siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunties and uncles – along with an entire community of people who enjoyed and loved his company and conversation.

Marc lived a life of nonstop witty and boisterous humor. Known famously as “Lips” or “Lippy,” Marc’s presence was one of lasting camaraderie, friendship and teamwork. He was given the Nez Perce name “Chewatotya” as an adult. He began working for the Nez Perce Tribe in the 1980s as a seasonal employee before working his way into roles with the tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resource Management as a fisheries aide, a production assistant and various technician classifications. He later transitioned into maintenance work for the Nez Perce Tribe. He served as a dedicated and proud employee for over 25 years.

Tags

Recommended for you