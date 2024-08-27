Marc George Dionne born June 9, 1957, in Oregon City, Ore., to George Alford Dionne and Laura Mae (Wetzel) Dionne. He passed away Oct. 9, 2024. He was one of three, Marc, Danny and Lori.

He grew up riding dirt bikes, camping and shooting guns. Loving these activities, he became a gun enthusiast and lifelong motorcyclist. His sister described his skills in riding as “a floating angel.”

He attended Clackamas High School and began his journey and career as a machinist, he preferred to call himself “a tool maker.” He was a specialist in this area making the tools that made the tools.

He married the girl next door, Susan Siner. At 17, be became a father. The marriage ended but the blessings were three — Jason, Brandon and Clinton.

He married Debbie Corbit — 1982 in Milwaukie, Ore. Married 25 years. Worked for one company all his life, transferring to Lewiston. Began fostering children and over time one baby stuck out. Marc said when he held him in his arms he immediately fell in love. Kyle became his son Nov. 17, 2005, and was blessing number four. He developed a curiosity for ham radio during this time.