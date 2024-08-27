Marc George Dionne born June 9, 1957, in Oregon City, Ore., to George Alford Dionne and Laura Mae (Wetzel) Dionne. He passed away Oct. 9, 2024. He was one of three, Marc, Danny and Lori.
He grew up riding dirt bikes, camping and shooting guns. Loving these activities, he became a gun enthusiast and lifelong motorcyclist. His sister described his skills in riding as “a floating angel.”
He attended Clackamas High School and began his journey and career as a machinist, he preferred to call himself “a tool maker.” He was a specialist in this area making the tools that made the tools.
He married the girl next door, Susan Siner. At 17, be became a father. The marriage ended but the blessings were three — Jason, Brandon and Clinton.
He married Debbie Corbit — 1982 in Milwaukie, Ore. Married 25 years. Worked for one company all his life, transferring to Lewiston. Began fostering children and over time one baby stuck out. Marc said when he held him in his arms he immediately fell in love. Kyle became his son Nov. 17, 2005, and was blessing number four. He developed a curiosity for ham radio during this time.
He met his forever love, Tammy McKeehan in 2017, they were inseparable from that point on and eventually married, but they had always married in their hearts, spending time together loving each other unconditionally.
He retired early. Upon retirement he was asked to become an educator for the college to develop a machinist program and teach — he politely declined. Preferring to enjoy life with his wife, motorcycling, traveling, dancing, talking over the airways on the radio, spending time with friends, pizza and movie nights with family and grandkids leaving them all the better for having had the pleasure of knowing this quick-witted gentle man.
He leaves the following family behind: wife Tammy, auntie Darlene, brother Danny (Sue), sister Lori, son Jason (Mysty), son Brandon and children, son Clinton (Angela), son Kyle and daughter Arianna; stepchildren: Tanya (Beau), Tera (Darren), Nathan (Kellyn); step-grandchildren: Sheldon, Hailey, Alexia; brother-in-law Ed (Mona), sister-in-law Teresa (Chuck); brothers-in-law Kim, Vince and Shane; best friend Greg and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
He will be deeply missed but will always remain in their hearts. Truly it has been a blessing to have known him. What a great man.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.