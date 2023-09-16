Marcia Dasenbrock passed away unexpectedly at her home in Apache Junction, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. She was 68 years old.
She was born July 11, 1955, to Jerry and Barbara Pfeiffer in Lewiston. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes, and later Lewiston High School, graduating in 1973.
She married Bill Dasenbrock in 1973, and together they had two children, Tricia and Paul. She and Bill enjoyed camping trips, barbecues on their deck in the summer, classic cars and car shows. They built their dream home together and took pride in maintaining a beautiful yard and property.
She had several careers in her life, starting at the Dairy Queen in high school, making lifelong friends. She was a bookkeeper at Lumberman’s for several years, and worked many years as a cook for the Clarkston School District. She credited her cooking skills to the women she worked with and learned from along the way, back in the days when school lunches were largely made from scratch. What she really loved about that job were the children she made meals for every day. For many years after that job ended, she would recognize them, saying “that’s one of the kids I fed.” It broke her heart to see kids in poverty that relied on the school meals every day, and she would stuff their pockets with extra toast or snacks if they came back to the kitchen hungry.
After her husband died in 2001, she went back to school and earned a nursing degree, working as a CNA in the process. Although she only worked in this field for a short time, she found it very rewarding being able to care for others.
She never stood five foot tall, but could smoke, drink and curse with the best. She was ornery and stubborn. If you tried to tell her she couldn’t do something, she would go do it twice. She was also very generous and caring. She never realized how strong she was until she had to rebuild her life after her husband’s death.
She retired to Arizona in 2019, and thoroughly enjoyed her days there.
She was a member of the Eagles Club in Apache Junction, and made many friends there. She liked to go in to socialize, play bingo and watch sports, especially the Seahawks. She was a former member of the Asotin County Fair Board. She was also involved in softball, bowling and dart leagues in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
She enjoyed traveling and was able to take several memorable trips to Mexico, Las Vegas and Puerto Rico.
She loved jewelry, had a million pairs of earrings, loved bright colors and “bling.” She was a bargain shopper, and if you complimented something she was wearing, she would tell you what a great deal she got on it.
Her family will miss watching football together, her holiday dinners and caramel corn at Christmas time, just to name a few.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contact any school in the Clarkston School District and make a donation to be applied to “Student Lunch Debt.” This would be a great way to honor her memory and all her years of feeding students.
She is survived by her daughter, Tricia Dasenbrock, son Paul Dasenbrock, her favorite grandson, Lane Eckert, sister Sharil (Gordon) Knutson, brother Jay (Cathy) Pfeiffer, brother Mark (Susan) Pfeiffer, and brother Matt Pfeiffer; sister-in-law Elaine (Jim) Bluhm, numerous nephews, nieces. cousins and many friends, new and old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Barbara Pfeiffer, sister Carol Rossiter, infant-brother Michael Pfeiffer, sister Jerri Lynn Jacobson, in-laws Bud and Blanche Dasenbrock and her beloved husband, Bill. There is comfort in knowing they are together again. She missed him so much.
Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday Sept. 22, also at Holy Family, with a luncheon following.
A gathering to remember and celebrate Marcia will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at BoJack’s in Lewiston. This was her favorite place to have happy hour with her brother Jay. Those attending are encouraged to wear something colorful and sparkly.
A celebration of life will also be held in Apache Junction, Ariz., Wednesday, Sept. 27.