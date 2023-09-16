Marcia Dasenbrock

Marcia Dasenbrock passed away unexpectedly at her home in Apache Junction, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. She was 68 years old.

She was born July 11, 1955, to Jerry and Barbara Pfeiffer in Lewiston. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes, and later Lewiston High School, graduating in 1973.