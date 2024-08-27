Sections
ObituariesMarch 9, 2025

Marcus Willam Schell

Marcus Willam Schell, 62, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Marcus was born June 7, 1963, in Portland, Ore., son of Dennis and Vivian Schell.

Marcus married Kathy Martin on Aug. 7, 1980, in Missoula, Mont. Marcus and Kathy moved to Coeur d’Alene, where they began their family of 11 children (six girls and five boys). In 2001, they moved their family to Great Falls, Mont., due to business opportunities for Marcus and his family. He was an outstanding entrepreneur that became the best at what he was doing at hand, a jack of all trades and a master of all of them. In 2002, Marcus and Kathy moved their family once again to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where they settled and continued to raise the family.

Marcus was a devoted traditional Roman Catholic raising all of his children in the faith and teaching them the importance of saying your daily rosary and attending Mass and receiving the sacraments weekly.

Marcus loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, hiking and floating the Grande Ronde. He loved his wife, children and 29 grandchildren more than anything and always made it clear God and family come first in life above anything.

Marcus was preceded in death by his son Christopher Mathew Schell and survived by his wife Kathy, his (six) daughters (Sarah, Jessica, Elizabeth, Brianna, Genevieve and Rebecca), and his (four) sons (Thomas, Nicholas, Michael and Robert).

