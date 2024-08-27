Marcus Willam Schell, 62, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, March 1, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Marcus was born June 7, 1963, in Portland, Ore., son of Dennis and Vivian Schell.

Marcus married Kathy Martin on Aug. 7, 1980, in Missoula, Mont. Marcus and Kathy moved to Coeur d’Alene, where they began their family of 11 children (six girls and five boys). In 2001, they moved their family to Great Falls, Mont., due to business opportunities for Marcus and his family. He was an outstanding entrepreneur that became the best at what he was doing at hand, a jack of all trades and a master of all of them. In 2002, Marcus and Kathy moved their family once again to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where they settled and continued to raise the family.