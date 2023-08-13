Peggy was born March 2, 1947, in Antioch, Calif., to Maurice and Kay Lynch moments before her twin brother, Pat. They resided in the Bay Area until Peggy was 12 years old, and they relocated to Fieldbrook, Calif., with their mother and stepdad, Larry Parker, and their little brother, Rich Parker. This is where she finished up her last two years of elementary school at Blue Lake Elementary, and met Buck Jones, the school bus driver. Buck would later become Peggy’s Father-in-law and grandpa to her children. Buck was instrumental in introducing Peggy to his son, Harry Jr., which was the beginning of a relationship that included 51 years of marriage. Peggy and Harry lived and raised their children on the same Fieldbrook property Peggy had been raised on, as they watched over and entertained “Mr. and Mrs. Parker”.
Peggy had many occupations over her lifetime. She had the beauty shop in Blue Lake, Calif., where she enjoyed all of the friends and customers she had grown up around. Then, Harry convinced her she should run a dump truck and become a truck driver. She hauled truck loads for many local contractors, and had some good stories about working on the bypass and Gary “Pepe” Johnston, her boss. Harry also built a pull truck from his dad’s old 4x4 ford and convinced Peggy to drive, which she did, and this made her one of the first lady pullers. She traveled all over competing in truck pulls, to the extent of shipping and competing in Hawaii, where she was featured on ESPN TV.
In 1992, her family and a number of close friends who had grown up around the Jones household, packed up and moved to Lewiston. This is where she began her real estate career. Her personality and honesty made her a success in that endeavor. Harry, Peggy and their daughter, Laurie, opened up Wholesale Radiator in 1998, and to this day, Laurie still runs the family business. They also owned and operated the Juliaetta Market until 2021.
Harry passed away in 2015 and Peggy kept busy with running the family businesses and watching the family grow with the marriages of her grandchildren, and births of her great grandsons Tyson, Kane, Autrey and Stryder.
Peggy was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and fought fiercely for seven years, but lost the battle recently and left us to be at peace with Harry and her mother. She is survived by her children, Ron Jones, Laurie Jones (Jeff), her brothers Pat Lynch (Jean) and Rich Parker, granddaughter Kayla Gillespie (Chase), grandson Jamie Nicholson (Randi), great-grandsons Tyson and Kane Nicholson and Autrey and Stryder Gillespie, and nieces, nephews and many dear friends that were deeply loved by Peggy.
At Peggy’s request, there are no services planned, but maybe at a later date we can come together and celebrate her life well lived.