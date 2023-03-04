Margaret May ‘Toby’ Rash

Margaret May “Toby” Rash, 86, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Toby was born second of five children to Stanley and Mary (Schwiger) Cochrane on Sept. 4, 1936, in Kellogg, Idaho. She was raised up Latour Creek near Cataldo, Idaho, of which she had many fond memories. She often shared stories of her family and father’s logging endeavors.

Upon graduation from high school, she entered and graduated from Kane’s School of Beauty Culture, located in Coeur d’Alene. In September 1956, she received her certification as a registered cosmetician. The winter of 1955, she met the love of her life. She married Ben Rash on Dec. 5, 1956, in Coeur d’Alene and spent the next 66 years by his side.

