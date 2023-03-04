Margaret May “Toby” Rash, 86, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Toby was born second of five children to Stanley and Mary (Schwiger) Cochrane on Sept. 4, 1936, in Kellogg, Idaho. She was raised up Latour Creek near Cataldo, Idaho, of which she had many fond memories. She often shared stories of her family and father’s logging endeavors.
Upon graduation from high school, she entered and graduated from Kane’s School of Beauty Culture, located in Coeur d’Alene. In September 1956, she received her certification as a registered cosmetician. The winter of 1955, she met the love of her life. She married Ben Rash on Dec. 5, 1956, in Coeur d’Alene and spent the next 66 years by his side.
Mom spent her first years of marriage home with her children and doing hair of friends and family. She later worked as a bank teller and worked many years before retiring upon the birth of her first grandchild. She spent many hours laughing, playing and spending time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid golfer and recorded two holes-in-one.
After her husband’s retirement, they traveled to Casa Grande, Ariz., becoming “snow birds” for the next seven years. Mom enjoyed honing her quilting skills when not on the golf course. She made many quilts for family members and loved participating in KRLC Quilters. She enjoyed get-togethers with her large family and group of friends. She was often found to have that “glass of wine.”
She is survived by her husband, Ben Rash, of Lewiston, sons Greg (Kathy) Rash, of Ford, Wash., and Wayne (Cherie) Rash, of Lewiston, daughter Anita (Gene) Dickenson, of Lewiston, eight grandchildren (spouses) and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Her family wish to thank Tender Care Adult Family Home owners and each and every caring staff member, with a special thank you to Melinda for her gentle touch.
A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. April 22 at the Lewiston Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Willow Center for Grieving Children, Shriner’s Hospital for Children or the charity of your choice. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.