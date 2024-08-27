Sections
ObituariesNovember 17, 2024

Margaret ‘Peggy’ L. Kammers-Morbeck

story image illustation

Jan. 12, 1931 — Nov. 10, 2024

———

Margaret “Peggy” Kammers-Morbeck died of age-related causes on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at the age of 93.

Peggy was born on Jan. 12, 1931, in Winchester to William W. Wayne and Miriam L. Davis-Wayne. She lived her early life on the farm near Winchester and moved to Craigmont after her father died in 1941.

She married her high school sweetheart Jack A. Kammers in 1949, and together they were blessed with eight children. After 47 years of marriage, Peggy lost her husband Jack. She then met and married John P. Morbeck Sr., in 2000 and resided in Lewiston. She and John were active in their choir at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston until their health declined. For the past few years, Peggy resided at the Royal Plaza Assisted Living facility in Lewiston.

Throughout her life, Peggy enjoyed spending her time camping with family at Freeman Creek at Dworshak Reservoir. She loved playing her guitar and spending time around the campfire with family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress, quilter and artist, in which she enjoyed crafting family calendars, birthday cards and whimsical poems to everyone’s delight.

During her time at Royal Plaza since 2021, she embraced the challenge of making the best of it and quickly began to volunteer her time in welcoming new residents by hosting tables in the dining hall. She enjoyed playing trivia, bingo and going on outings in her spare time. She was an example of a life well lived.

She is survived by her children Wayne, Kathy (Steve Hodge), Monte, Greg (Renee) and Gary (Corinne) Kammers; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Virginia (Gerald) Bateman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her children Sherry Trail, Mark Kammers and Debbie Kammers; granddaughter Shantel Kammers and grandson Mike Trail.

A rosary will be recited during a viewing that will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception luncheon immediately following, and then burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Craigmont Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.

