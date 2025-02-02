Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Keller

The next phase of their family began with Alan, born in 1951. Jana was born in 1954, and the birth of Bruce completed the family in 1968. Over the years they enjoyed trips around the northwest, camping and visiting favorite places.

Peggy managed the home while Harold worked as an engineer at Potlatch Corp. In addition to raising the children and maintaining her flower gardens and home, Peggy was in PEO, the Clarkston Presbyterian Church women’s circle, and Sorosis Club. Peggy enjoyed learning needle arts ranging from knitting, crewel and embroidery, to sewing clothing, decorations and quilts. After Harold’s retirement they traveled throughout the western U.S. camping and exploring, and took many trips in their boat to the San Juan Islands of Washington. They enjoyed spending time with their two granddaughters, taking each on a special trip every summer. Harold passed away in 2011.

Peggy managed life as it came without fuss or excitement. She neither bragged nor complained, but moved through life’s ups and downs with grace. She was a quiet conversationalist, happy to hear what was going on in other’s lives and ready to share her own everyday experiences as well.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim, her husband, Harold, and son, Alan. She is survived by children Jana (Brad) Peer and Bruce Keller, two granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

Inurnment has taken place at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.