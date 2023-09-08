Margie Ann Hart, 77, of Winchester passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston after a four-year battle with breast cancer.
Margie was born on June 24, 1946, in Wausau, Wis., to Fred and Judy (Redelman) Fenimore. She spent her grade school years in South Bend, Ind., and later moved to Pine River, Minn., where she attended Backus High School. She was valedictorian of her class in 1964. After graduation she attended vocational school for a short time.
During her sophomore year of high school, Margie began dating the love of her life, Bill Hart. Bill and Margie were married Jan. 25, 1966, in Minnesota and moved to Colorado Springs before Bill was deployed to Vietnam. They moved back to Minnesota where their son, Shawn, was born in 1968. Soon after, they moved to Cottage Grove, Ore., for a short time before settling in Lewiston where their daughter Pam was born in 1969. In 1977, Margie and her family bought a piece of land in Winchester and built a home where they lived for 46 years.
Margie was a stay-at-home mom and wife for many of those years, caring for her children and husband. Family was everything to Margie and she spent much of her time investing in their happiness. In later years, when her children were raised, Margie went to work for the Winchester post office and became the postmaster for several years. This was a position where she earned several awards and honors and Margie was proud to serve the community of Winchester.
Margie had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes, but only the clean ones. She was always sending cards to family and friends and would take the time to send a photo, or a newspaper clipping along with a handwritten message that was personal to each recipient. Margie was a loving and caring person who was a friend to everyone. Her last joke to the hospice nurses the day before she passed was “what do you call a sleeping bull” — “A bulldozer.”
Margie was also a great cook and appreciated going out for a nice meal at a restaurant with good conversation and lots of laughs.
She knew the Lord and was secure in her salvation. Margie attended the Craigmont Baptist Church and the Winchester Community Church for more than 40 years. She served on the church board at Winchester and had many lifelong friends from both congregations.
Margie is survived by her two children, Shawn (Alecia) Hart of Deary and Pamela (Gary) Botts of Meridian, Idaho; four grandchildren, Derek, Ashley, Brittany and Jaret; and six great-grandchildren. Margie is also survived by her sister Brenda (Craig) Anderson of Minnesota and many nieces and nephews in both Idaho and Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, a half-brother Jack, a half-sister Pat and her husband of 47 years, William J. Hart.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Mountain View Funeral Chapel, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston, with refreshments will to follow. Burial took place at an earlier time. Please sign the online guest book at mtviewfuneralhome.com.