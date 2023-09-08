Margie Ann Hart

Margie Ann Hart, 77, of Winchester passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Royal Plaza Retirement Center in Lewiston after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

Margie was born on June 24, 1946, in Wausau, Wis., to Fred and Judy (Redelman) Fenimore. She spent her grade school years in South Bend, Ind., and later moved to Pine River, Minn., where she attended Backus High School. She was valedictorian of her class in 1964. After graduation she attended vocational school for a short time.

