Margaret Ann “Margo” Riener was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Seattle, to Dr. Wilbert and Edna Saunders. She was the first of three children. Margo went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Monday, March 3, 2025.

She attended St. Benedict Elementary School in Seattle. Her family moved to Los Angeles in 1944, where her father went to medical school. They lived in Los Angeles for four years and then returned to their home in Seattle.

Margo went to Holy Names High School in Seattle and Holy Names College in Spokane. There she met her life-long best friend, Mary Ann Jenny. Mary Ann introduced Margo to her fiance’s brother, Rudy Riener. It was love at first sight. Rudy and Margo were married in 1954 and moved to Ferdinand.

They raised nine lovely children and had a concrete and gravel business with Rudy’s brothers. Margo helped with the business and was a homemaker. She sewed many of her family’s clothes and made beautiful coats. Margo was an excellent cook and a gracious hostess. Her nine children and Mary Ann’s 10 children spent a lot of time together.

She had an adventurous spirit. Margo and Rudy took their children on many outings and long vacations in the school bus they camperized. She was committed to Christ, her family, and life. One of the highlights of her life was visiting the Christian school in the Philippines that she and Rudy financed to build. They also enjoyed visiting Israel.