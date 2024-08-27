Sections
November 30, 2024

Marguerite Granberg Sitton

Sept. 5, 1931 — Nov. 17, 2024

Marguerite Sitton passed peacefully Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, due to age related causes.

Marguerite was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Lewiston to Gustav and Nessie Granberg. She was the oldest of six siblings, Ilene Kemper, Stan, Vern, Kay and Anita Granberg.

She married Loren Ruark and they had six children, Michael, Sandi, Patti, Debbie, Greg and Karen.

She is survived by three of her siblings, Ilene, Stan and Vern; five of her children Michael Ruark (Sheila), Sandi Brown (Michael), Patti Abel, Debbie Merrill and Karen Rohde; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

The date for her celebration of life will be determined at a later time.

