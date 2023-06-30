Marianne Nichols Nash

Marianne (Nichols) Nash passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at The Cottages in Payette, Idaho, from a long-term illness.

Marianne was born Feb. 4, 1957, in Ventura, Calif., to Charles and Betty Nichols. Marianne, along with her four siblings, went to live with their grandparents on a farm between Vale and Ontario, Ore., where she was dearly loved. Her lifelong love of the outdoors started on that farm.