Marianne (Nichols) Nash passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at The Cottages in Payette, Idaho, from a long-term illness.
Marianne was born Feb. 4, 1957, in Ventura, Calif., to Charles and Betty Nichols. Marianne, along with her four siblings, went to live with their grandparents on a farm between Vale and Ontario, Ore., where she was dearly loved. Her lifelong love of the outdoors started on that farm.
Marianne went to school in Ontario and, after graduating from high school, went on to college where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education at Boise, a master’s degree in education at Ellensburg, Wash., and a special education endorsement while living in Lewiston and teaching in the surrounding area.
Marianne had a passion for working with youth who needed a loving adult. She worked tirelessly to make her corner of the world a better place through her work as an educator.
She was president of an organization that gave books to underprivileged children to help them develop a lifelong love of reading and to allow them to grow.
Marianne was living in Pocatello when she met Bill Nash, they were married Aug. 20, 1988, and they had two children, a daughter Sara and a son Augustus “Gus.”
Marianne loved being a mother and relished her time with her children watching them grow up. She loved going to rodeos to watch Sara and her horse, Whisper. She loved watching Gus ride his dirt bike and going to his baseball games, which he played all through his school years.
As Marianne’s illness advanced, her sister Sandra took loving care of her and moved her to the Fruitland, Idaho, area.
Marianne is survived by her children Sara Brickley, Augustus Nash; son-in-law Matt Brickley; grandchildren Raylynn and Eiley Brickley; her siblings Sandra (Tom) Henney, Patricia (Dan) Maloney, Gary (Phyllis) Nichols, and ex-husband Bill Nash.
Marianne was preceded in death by her parents Charles (Sandy) Nichols and Betty (Joe) Gage; grandparents Luther and Elsie Nichols, and her beloved sister Kathy Miller.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Haron-Wood Funeral Chapel, 2543 S.W. Fourth Ave., Ontario, then out to Valley View Cemetery in Vale, Ore., for her final resting place.
There will be a luncheon at Tom and Sandra Henney’s home, 419 N.W. Third St., Fruitland, after the services.
The family wants to thank Signature Home Health, Ancora Hospice and The Cottages at Payette for all their love, compassion and care. “We could not have made this journey without you; thank you so much!”
