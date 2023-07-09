Marie Elizabeth Rimmelspacher

Marie Elizabeth Rimmelspacher passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, in Lewiston. She was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston on Oct. 1, 1936, to her parents, Lily and Charles Rimmelspacher. She was preceded in death by her brothers Edmund and John and her sister Marcella (Sally) Floyd.

A lifelong learner, she began her education at Holy Family Elementary School in Clarkston and was a member of the Charles Francis Adams High School graduating class of 1954. Her first job was as a dental assistant for Dr. Meyers Sr.