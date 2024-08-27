Marijane Goodlake

Born Jan. 18, 1938, in Spokane to Harold and Nellie Rolph, she was the third child born to the couple. When she was about 7 the family moved to Clarkston where she ultimately met and married her first husband which resulted in two children and ended in divorce soon after. In 1960, Marijane packed up her two small children and moved to Spokane where she attended Kinman Business College, graduating into a career of bookkeeping and office management. In 1966, she met Staff Sgt. Eugene Goodlake, USAF. He changed her life from a hard-working single mother to a loving housewife and in 1968 a third child was added to the family. In 1970 the family was transferred to Europe, sparking her love of travel.

Once her children were grown, Marijane returned to the workforce as a partner to her husband in various business endeavors, handling the office work while Gene handled the more physical aspects. Once they retired, the couple split their time between Spokane and Yuma, Ariz — occasionally traveling south to boondock on the beaches of Mexico. Their marriage of nearly 50 years ended tragically in November of 2015 when Gene suffered a massive heart attack. Marijane was never the same. It was not long after she moved back to Spokane permanently that it became obvious to her daughters that she could no longer live alone. Dementia is a cruel disease, taking first her mobility and then her ability to communicate. While trying to keep her in a home setting, she moved in with her eldest daughter. After a hospital stay, she was moved into a rehab facility but the decline during this time was so severe she did not respond to physical therapy. Marijane passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.