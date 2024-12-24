Marilyn Henderson

Marilyn Louise “Mim” Henderson, 91, of Moscow, passed away peacefully from this earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, surrounded by family at Gritman Medical Center. Mom was born March 26, 1933, in St. Ignatius, Mont., to Henry Augusta Zini and Kathryn Esther Largent. At a young age, the family moved to Billings, Mont., where Mom started school. They later moved to Tacoma, where Henry worked in a shipyard during World War II, and little sister Virginia Kaye “Vickie” joined the family in 1945. Mom grew up and attended elementary school in Tacoma, until Henry and Esther moved to Moiese, Mont., in 1946. Moiese was a farming valley and home of the U.S. National Park, the National Bison Range. Mom completed her schooling and graduated from high school in Charlo, Mont.

On July 3, 1950, when Mom was a junior in high school, she met this fella from Idaho and it happened to be his 21st birthday. Enter Wesley Laverne Henderson into the journey on this Earth of Marilyn Louise Zini. Her cousin, Bob, had brought this native Idahoan to his home town of Moiese to “celebrate” Wes’ birthday at a dance at the community center. They hit it off and the rest is history. They married in 1952 and made their home in Tacoma, where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. After Wes was honorably discharged, the couple moved to Deary, where they made their home. They brought three children into this world: John Wesley, Karen Edith and Steven Arthur and raised them in Deary, a town Mom and Dad both loved. Mom was very active in the community while us kids were growing up. She was in PTA, a Den Mother for Cub Scouts, hauled us to and attended all our sporting and school events. She worked part-time as a telephone operator in Moscow, bookkeeper for a local contractor, clerk at the Foster and Son’s Food Market and the Deary Shopping Center. She was part of the Deary Fireman’s auxiliary for years, making thousands of sandwiches and lunches for the local fireman while they were out battling a fire. Just how many sandwiches did you make, Mom?

After getting all of us graduated, Mom decided to give back even more to her community by becoming an EMT with the Deary Volunteer Ambulance where she served for over 10 years. She and a small group of friends started the community tradition of hosting dinners for the families going through the loss of a loved one. The ladies would provide meat, and the rest of the food would come in from the community. Living in Deary, they knew there would never be a lack of food for family and friends of the departed. The tradition continues to this day. There will be such a dinner following Mom’s memorial.

Mim (to her family and friends) loved her home and family the most. And she loved her dogs, beginning with a little boxer as a child, then Queenie, the family lab, a few more between Queenie and her last, but not least, beloved Australian Terrier, Pepper. Mom and Dad later divorced and Mom moved to Moscow, where she enjoyed her time and making new friends at her Creekside apartment. As she grew older and had more physical and medical challenges, Mom moved into Good Sam’s assisted living and then skilled nursing.