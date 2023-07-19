Marilyn Irene Michael

Marilyn Irene Stevens-Michael was born Nov. 1, 1938, delivered at home by her grandmother in Royal, Utah, to Gerald Abram Stevens and Fern LaVee Powell Stevens. Marilyn passed to the next life due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Colville, Wash. Marilyn was a lifelong dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

When she was young, her family moved to Colville. Marilyn loved growing up on the family’s ranch in the Echo Valley area of Colville. She loved helping her dad with the outside farm chores and caring for the farm animals.

