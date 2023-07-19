Marilyn Irene Michael

Marilyn Irene Stevens-Michael was born Nov. 1, 1938, delivered at home by her grandmother in Royal, Utah, to Gerald Abram Stevens and Fern LaVee Powell Stevens. Marilyn passed to the next life due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Colville, Wash. Marilyn was a lifelong dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
When she was young, her family moved to Colville. Marilyn loved growing up on the family’s ranch in the Echo Valley area of Colville. She loved helping her dad with the outside farm chores and caring for the farm animals.
When Marilyn was 16 years old, she attended a Grange Hall dance. At this dance she met her future husband and the love of her life, Fred Nelson Michael. She graduated from Colville High School in 1956. The next year, on Aug. 16, 1957, she married Fred. She was kind and compassionate. Fred always told her how beautiful her blue eyes were. He said there was not a prettier girl in Stevens County.
They have five children. She did not need to work outside the home and so dedicated her life to being a wife, mother and grandmother. When their children would ask dad why he wanted to marry their mom, he would reply, “I knew that she would be a wonderful mother,” and he was right. She was always at her children’s sports, church and school events.
Marilyn is deeply loved by her husband, Fred Michael, and children Dean (Martha) Michael, Kathy (Cliff) Johnstun, Mark Michael, Lynda (Randy) Sorensen and Trini (Marc) Heese. She has 26 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Still living are her siblings Geraldine Harmon-Morgan, Joan (Robert) Gardner and Robert Stevens. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sister Carolyn Stevens Fosback, along with brothers Gerald and Donald Stevens. We know that we will live together as a family in the next life and look forward to a beautiful reunion one day.
A viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Danekas Funeral Chapel, 155 W. First Ave., Colville. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 260 E. Juniper, Colville. Interment will be at the Garden Valley Cemetery at a later date.
Please visit Marilyn’s online memorial and sign her guestbook at danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel of Colville is in charge of arrangements.
