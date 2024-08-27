Marilyn Joann Schupfer Eichner, 91, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston, following a fall resulting from age related problems.

Marilyn was born to Freda Alberta Stephenson Schupfer and Herman C. Schupfer on Dec. 21, 1933, at the family home in Kendrick, during the flood of 1933. Mother and baby were transported to higher ground in Kendrick to assure their safety.

Marilyn attended Juliaetta Elementary School and Kendrick High School, graduating with the class of 1951. She attended one semester at the University of Idaho.

On March 11, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald “Bud” Eichner. They had four children, Rebecca (1954), Steven (1956), Claude (1958, died at age 5), and Tim (1960).

Marilyn and Bud lived in Tacoma while Bud was in the U.S. Army, they returned to Kendrick following his discharge. After returning to their hometown, they owned and operated the Potlatch Telephone Company, a family owned business, until 1989 when they retired. Marilyn had started working in the family business at a young age, delivering phone books to the community and working as a switchboard operator. Later, she transitioned to office manager, and finally the role of president.