Marilyn Joann Schupfer Eichner, 91, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at TriState Health in Clarkston, following a fall resulting from age related problems.
Marilyn was born to Freda Alberta Stephenson Schupfer and Herman C. Schupfer on Dec. 21, 1933, at the family home in Kendrick, during the flood of 1933. Mother and baby were transported to higher ground in Kendrick to assure their safety.
Marilyn attended Juliaetta Elementary School and Kendrick High School, graduating with the class of 1951. She attended one semester at the University of Idaho.
On March 11, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald “Bud” Eichner. They had four children, Rebecca (1954), Steven (1956), Claude (1958, died at age 5), and Tim (1960).
Marilyn and Bud lived in Tacoma while Bud was in the U.S. Army, they returned to Kendrick following his discharge. After returning to their hometown, they owned and operated the Potlatch Telephone Company, a family owned business, until 1989 when they retired. Marilyn had started working in the family business at a young age, delivering phone books to the community and working as a switchboard operator. Later, she transitioned to office manager, and finally the role of president.
Marilyn was very active in the Kendrick community. She was a dedicated member of the Kendrick Methodist Church, singing in the choir, filling in on the piano and serving as treasurer for 25 years. She served on the Kendrick School Board for eight years and was the School Board Clerk for 20 years. She was a Cub Scout den mother when the boys were young and sang with the Sweet Adelines for 29 years. She and Bud loved to camp and travel, but most of all they loved spending time with family.
Marilyn loved to sew, knit, crochet and quilt. She could whip up a pair of mittens or socks in an evening. She belonged to several quilting groups and made over 100 quilts. Marilyn especially looked forward to the quilting retreat held with the groups. They were a great opportunity to connect with treasured friends.
Marilyn is survived by daughter, Becky Witt (Roger) and sons, Steve (Melva) and Tim (Mellissa), her nine grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn’s family would like to extend their deepest thanks to Dr. Robert Spady and staff, the Paradise Creek Assisted Living, Royal Plaza Assisted Living, and the TriState Health staff for their care and support of Marilyn.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston. Memorials can be made to Kendrick War Memorial Swimming Pool or the charity of your choice.