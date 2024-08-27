Marilynn ‘Lynn’ Snodgrass Schmidt

Her journeys with Phil took them to various places, including Boise, Los Angeles and Redding, Calif. Lynn was a talented songwriter and video editor who expressed her creativity through her work. Among Lynn and Phil’s many adventures was a memorable two-month canoe trip to Labrador — a testament to their adventurous spirit and love for exploration. She and her husband Phil created many video documentaries including of Labrador, Native American culture in Washington, killer whales in Puget Sound and rodeo culture in Oregon.

Lynn is lovingly remembered by her sister Dianne Thrailkill (Grant), of Florence, Mont., her brother Walter “Mark” Snodgrass (Jennifer), of Moscow, and sister-in-law Heidi Parke (Charlie), of Boise. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter H. Snodgrass, her mother, Doris O. Snodgrass and her beloved husband Philip E. Schmidt.

May Lynn’s memory bring comfort to all who knew and cherished her.