Marion Cox

Our beloved mother, Marion Myrtle Cox died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. She will be greatly missed and was much cherished and loved by her family and all who knew her.

Marion was born in Spokane on March 13, 1935. Her parents were Myrtle Sophie Berg and Allen Wayne Devoe. She was the oldest of four children. Marion had three younger brothers and grew up playing outside, helping with the family garden in the countryside near Spokane with many close neighbors and friends nearby. Marion went to Catholic schools and at a very early age was recognized to be a talented musician. At the age of 5 she had her first formal classical music lesson. Her great love was playing the piano and she worked throughout her life to develop her musical skills. As well, Marion loved to read and at an early age set a goal to read all of the books in the Spokane County Library. After graduating from Marycliff High School, Marion went on to Holy Names College on a full-ride scholarship to continue her classical music studies in Spokane. While in college, Marion met and married her husband. She started a family and throughout her marriage gave birth to seven children. Raising and caring for her children became Marion’s main life focus.

Nightly, Marion practiced her piano after she had tucked her children in to sleep. Her children have fond memories of the lovely music they fell asleep to.

When her children were of school age, Marion went back to college and obtained a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Idaho. The family resided in Troy for many years. All of the Cox children graduated from Troy High School with Marion’s guidance.

Marion loved a good laugh, she enjoyed fireworks and looking at the stars. She cherished nature and loved camping. She enjoyed the beauty of rivers and went on many rafting adventures with her children. She loved to dance. Marion was bright, well-read and was known to show up at a protest when she felt strongly about something.