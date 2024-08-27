Marion Cox

Our beloved mother, Marion Myrtle Cox died on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. She will be greatly missed and was much cherished and loved by her family and all who knew her.
Marion was born in Spokane on March 13, 1935. Her parents were Myrtle Sophie Berg and Allen Wayne Devoe. She was the oldest of four children. Marion had three younger brothers and grew up playing outside, helping with the family garden in the countryside near Spokane with many close neighbors and friends nearby. Marion went to Catholic schools and at a very early age was recognized to be a talented musician. At the age of 5 she had her first formal classical music lesson. Her great love was playing the piano and she worked throughout her life to develop her musical skills. As well, Marion loved to read and at an early age set a goal to read all of the books in the Spokane County Library. After graduating from Marycliff High School, Marion went on to Holy Names College on a full-ride scholarship to continue her classical music studies in Spokane. While in college, Marion met and married her husband. She started a family and throughout her marriage gave birth to seven children. Raising and caring for her children became Marion’s main life focus.
Nightly, Marion practiced her piano after she had tucked her children in to sleep. Her children have fond memories of the lovely music they fell asleep to.
When her children were of school age, Marion went back to college and obtained a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Idaho. The family resided in Troy for many years. All of the Cox children graduated from Troy High School with Marion’s guidance.
Marion loved a good laugh, she enjoyed fireworks and looking at the stars. She cherished nature and loved camping. She enjoyed the beauty of rivers and went on many rafting adventures with her children. She loved to dance. Marion was bright, well-read and was known to show up at a protest when she felt strongly about something.
Marion was a loving, kind and giving mother who taught her children many important lessons. Love one another, forgive others when they have hurt you, find the beauty and joy in life daily and above all, listen to, play and or incorporate music in your life always. She made a difference in the lives of all of us.
Marion exited this earth surrounded by her loving family, listening to music, with peace and dignity. She will be forever missed.
Marion is survived by her children, Michael David Cox, Kathryn Mary Sowle, Thomas Urgel Cox, Elise Marie DeKlotz, Jane Hillary Cox, John Paul Cox and Sally Ann Cox-Tapia; her grandchildren Christopher Robin Lane Roach, Hance Jacob Sowle, Nevada James Sowle, Dylan John Sowle, Jennifer Sage Cox-Dillman, Eva Lucille Cox-Bull, Stella Marie Cox, Sophia Isabel DeKlotz, Annalena Grayce DeKlotz, Thomas Wesley DeKlotz, Angela Margaret Whitley, Collin Emerson Whitley, Adam Alexander Whitley and Emily Ellen Whitley, Kelsey Tapia and Vivian Rose Tapia; and her great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Roach, Lincoln Carter Roach, River Wesley Sowle, Elena Kathryn Sowle and Rowen Julius Sowle, and Charlie David Whitley and Autumn Marie Whitley.
Marion, Momma, Grammy, “You will remain in our hearts and on our minds. We were so fortunate to have you in our lives.”
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, with the funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery and a reception will take place at the St. Mary’s Family Center.
