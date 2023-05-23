Marjorie Estelle (Markel-Marshall) Flugel

Marjorie Estelle (Markel-Marshall) Flugel passed away, peacefully, in her sleep Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Lewiston, at age 90.

Marjorie (Marge, as family and friends called her) was born to William B. Markel and Minnie H. Marshall, in Omak, Wash. She married John M. Marshall in 1950, while a student Omak High School. In 1953 Marge joined the Moose Lodge and held Sr. Regent in her local chapter.

