Marjorie Estelle (Markel-Marshall) Flugel passed away, peacefully, in her sleep Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Lewiston, at age 90.
Marjorie (Marge, as family and friends called her) was born to William B. Markel and Minnie H. Marshall, in Omak, Wash. She married John M. Marshall in 1950, while a student Omak High School. In 1953 Marge joined the Moose Lodge and held Sr. Regent in her local chapter.
Marge and John were blessed with two children, Mike and Rose Marie, and made their home in Omak until John passed away in 1974.
Marge married William P. Flugel “Bill” in 1978 and gained two step-children, Carla and Jake. Marge and Bill became inseparable and enjoyed travel and many adventures together during their retirement in Deer Park, Wash. Marge and Bill moved to Lewiston in 1990 to be near family, where the teamwork of their marriage continued into their golden years.
Marge and Bill were members of the Eagles, Moose and Elks lodges as well as Kiwanis. Marge enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and the many friends who became like family. Marge was most alive when spending time with family, recounting her adventures to visit family, bowling, sewing, woodworking, crafting and in her later years became a voracious reader.
Marge’s gift to her community and family was generosity and gentle kindness. She always had time for a phone call or an unannounced visitor. Her sweet voice, soft laugh and gentle hugs assured those who called on her that they were welcome and loved.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Siblings Marion Lee Ann, James William, Edwin Lee, Betty Joy and Charles Hugh, her first husband John Marshall, her husband Bill Flugel and her son Mike Marshall.
Marge is survived by her beloved twin sister Martha Gapen; daughter Rose Marie Bergner; daughter Carla Jensen; son Jake Flugel; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, at Sunset Park in Lewiston. A separate graveside service will be held in Omak at a later date.
