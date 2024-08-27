Martha E. Dillard, 89

Martha was born Aug. 30, 1935, to William C. and Elma L. Moten Dillard in Grangeville. She passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Clarkston, after a short illness.
Martha grew up and went to school in the Kooskia area as a child before moving to Portland, Ore., and then back to Clarkston. She lived most of her adult life in Clarkston.
Martha enjoyed all kinds of crafting, word find and puzzles. She enjoyed her church family and reading her Bible.
Martha never married or had any of her own children but she loved her family and was proud of all of them.
She was a kind person and trusted in the Lord completely.
Martha was preceded in death by her mother and father; two sisters, Olivia Gongliewski and Lucinda Smith and brother John Dillard. She is survived by her nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to merchantmemorialgroup.com/memorials/martha-dillard.