Martha E. Dillard, 89

Martha was born Aug. 30, 1935, to William C. and Elma L. Moten Dillard in Grangeville. She passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Clarkston, after a short illness.

Martha grew up and went to school in the Kooskia area as a child before moving to Portland, Ore., and then back to Clarkston. She lived most of her adult life in Clarkston.

Martha enjoyed all kinds of crafting, word find and puzzles. She enjoyed her church family and reading her Bible.