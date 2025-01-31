Martin Charles Vilgos

It is with heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of Martin “Marty” Charles Vilgos, of Clarkston, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Marty died as a result of complications from injuries sustained in a fall at his residence.

Marty was born July 6, 1957, in Lewiston, to Michael and Margaret “Peggy” Vilgos. He grew up with his parents and sisters fishing the Clearwater River. Family vacations were taken at Tom Tudder’s family cabin while fishing the Selway and Lochsa Rivers. In June 1976, after graduating from Lewiston High School, he was hired on at Potlatch Corp. He retired in 2019 after 42½ years as a boiler operator.

In 1979 Marty and Becky Guild were wed. They welcomed their son Bradley Martin Vilgos in 1980. They divorced in 1985 but their families have remained close friends.

In February 1998, Marty married his loving wife, Cathy Iman Vilgos. From this marriage he also gained a daughter, Mandy Knight. Together they enjoyed traveling, and their beloved dog Charlie.

Marty always made an effort to visit his son Brad, daughter-in-law Andrea, and grandkids Kelbi, Kaitlyn, Luci and Levi, no matter how near or far. He enjoyed exploring Hawaii and Tennessee when visiting.