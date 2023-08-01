Martin Joseph Jacobs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the age of 85.
Martin was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Towners, N.Y., to Max and Leona Jacobs. Martin served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 where he met his first wife, Beate Esterhammer, and was married from 1958-1964. In New York they had a son, Richard Jacobs, who was born in 1962.
Martin met his second wife, Roberta Gold, in New York and married her in 1965. Martin then adopted Roberta’s two daughters, Janet and Leslie, and had another daughter with Roberta, Marcy, who was born in 1968. Martin and Roberta remained married until her death in 1995.
On July 22, 1995, he married Myrna Willey where they remained married up until her death on Sept. 11, 2021.
Martin worked in New York for the phone company for over 30 years and retired from there as a manager. Martin loved traveling all over the world and two of his favorite places to go were Florida and Europe. He also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, Washington State Cougars and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He was also known for his intellect, his sense of humor, and ability to speak German and Hebrew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives, Roberta and Myrna, and his daughters, Janet, Leslie and Marcy.
He is survived by his son, Richard (Susanne) Jacobs of Haifa, Israel; his stepchildren, Doug (Shawna) Willey of Lewiston, Todd Willey of Boise, Greg (Giavonna) Willey of Post Falls, Rebecca (David) Montosa of Lewiston and Deborah (Greg Vaughns) Willey of Lewiston. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Per Martin’s request, his remains will be cremated, and the family will not hold a service at this time. There will be a celebration of life held at a future date, where he will be celebrated and buried alongside his late wife, Myrna Jacobs, per their wishes.