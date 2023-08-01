Martin Joseph Jacobs, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the age of 85.

Martin was born Nov. 15, 1937, in Towners, N.Y., to Max and Leona Jacobs. Martin served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 where he met his first wife, Beate Esterhammer, and was married from 1958-1964. In New York they had a son, Richard Jacobs, who was born in 1962.

