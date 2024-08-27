Marvin Aeschliman

After returning from Okinawa, he married his sweetheart, Frances “Kay” McIntyre on June 25, 1955. Together they had two children, Marva Lynn and Mike. They lived in a big farm house on top of the Almota grade for 60 years where they made many memories. He was a farmer his whole life until dementia started in the fall of 2010. For a time, he was the Onecho Church farm operator.

Farming was a priority during the busy seasons but when fieldwork was done it was time to play. Marvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a fishing guide on the Snake River for a few years. He made many friends enjoying the outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed.

Marvin is survived by his children, Marva Lynn Smith and Mike Aeschliman (Debbie); his grandchildren, Jessica Smith (Kenny), Chad Aeschliman, Chase Aeschliman (Kelsey Miller), and Chayne Aeschliman; and his great-grandchildren, Ari and Adric Smith. Marvin was preceded in death by an infant sister, his brother Kenneth Aeschliman, his sister Lois Morasch, his parents Sam and Julia, and by his wife Kay Aeschliman.

A viewing will be held at Corbeill Funeral Homes, 109 N. Mill St., in Colfax, on Thursday, March 6 and Friday, March 7. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 8, at Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, in Colfax. He will be laid to rest at the Colfax Cemetery next to his wife.

Corbeill Funeral Homes of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.