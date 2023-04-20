On Sunday, April 16, 2023, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley lost a beloved and respected lifelong resident. Marvin Lee Jackson, born Nov. 24, 1928, in Lewiston to Henry and Margrett (Glidden) Jackson. This valley was and will always be his home, where he would marry, raise a family, grow a business and give back to the community.
Marvin grew up in Clarkston with his sister Elaine and brothers Everett and Vernon, where he attended school and graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School (CHS) in 1948. His first job began as a child during the Depression, when he and his sister, Elaine, would sell produce out of a wagon to help make ends meet. As a very active member of FFA, he raised hogs, beef and sheep, and after 70 years of involvement, He and his Wife, Laura, were honored as 2016 Grand Marshals of the Asotin County Fair.
Prior to a second year of college, Marvin was drafted by the U.S. Army for the Korean War. During a seven day leave between training and deployment, he proposed to, and married Laura Tiede on March 24, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Then off to Korea, where he served as a jeep driver transporting personnel and supplies to and from the front line. He survived the fighting, frigid climate and relentless terrain in order to get back home to his wife. They immediately began building a family, ending up with five boys.
Marvin took on several jobs in order to support his growing family. Pest control would be the career that stuck, resulting in employment at Lewiston Exterminators for 18 years, until he and Laura opened their own business, Sun Services Pest Control, in 1973. Starting as a one man show in the field and Laura operating the office, they grew their business to include neighboring communities as far west as Yakima and North to Spokane. Customers appreciated his honesty and commitment; employees respected his determination and generosity. This business employed many area residents, but what Marvin valued most was employing family members who were willing to work hard. You could often hear him bragging to friends about how many grandchildren he had working for him. Marvin worked hard in the field until they sold the company in 2003.
Marv was a highly respected member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the same place he was married 72 years ago. His deep, yet soothing voice was easily recognizable as the congregation sang hymns every Sunday. He did everything he could to make sure the Pastors and their families felt the same love and support he showed his own family. After 70 years of proving his commitment to the community, he was elected Port Commissioner for the Port of Clarkston. He served several terms totaling 24 years. He selflessly devoted much time and energy to be sure the area could support the community in the future.
Having a large family led to much joyfulness in Marvin’s life, unfortunately he was preceded in death by his fourth son, Keith. He is survived by his wife Laura, four sons and their spouses Marlin and Lila, Kelly and Julie, Lynn and Debbie, Jay and Tricia, and 19 grandchildren as well as 32 great-grandchildren. Marvin meant a lot to many. He will certainly be missed.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A reception will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers Marvin requests memorial donations in his name to Valley Bible Academy – St. John’s Lutheran Church 1107 14th St. Clarkston, WA 99403. The academy was very dear to Marvin’s heart.