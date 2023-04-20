On Sunday, April 16, 2023, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley lost a beloved and respected lifelong resident. Marvin Lee Jackson, born Nov. 24, 1928, in Lewiston to Henry and Margrett (Glidden) Jackson. This valley was and will always be his home, where he would marry, raise a family, grow a business and give back to the community.

Marvin grew up in Clarkston with his sister Elaine and brothers Everett and Vernon, where he attended school and graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School (CHS) in 1948. His first job began as a child during the Depression, when he and his sister, Elaine, would sell produce out of a wagon to help make ends meet. As a very active member of FFA, he raised hogs, beef and sheep, and after 70 years of involvement, He and his Wife, Laura, were honored as 2016 Grand Marshals of the Asotin County Fair.