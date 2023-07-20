Marvin R. Boyd

We lost our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Marvin Ralph Boyd Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Bremerton, Wash. His parents were Ralph Boyd and Blanche (Cheuvront) Boyd. After spending his early years on a ranch near Lenore, the family moved to Clarkston in 1966. After graduation, he worked many construction jobs before finding his niche in plumbing. Mostly working for and with the Nez Perce Tribe, he made many friends and people happy with his whenever, whatever is needed, we’ll get it done attitude.
He married his long-time sweetheart (Marjorie) Deneice Lombard April 21, 2018. She preceded him in death Oct. 17, 2021. His parents have also passed.
He is survived by his daughters Taffey Smith (Mike Blewett), Lisha Boyd (Shawn Kammers), Jolean Boyd, Cari Junes (Josh Perrigo), Cori Sayers; brother Merrill Boyd (Susan); sister Marjorie Boyd; nieces Chantelle Boyd and Danielle Boyd; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren and many “brothers” and friends.
A dressing ceremony was performed July 16. The family would like to thank Darrell Reuben and the other tribal members for the heartfelt ceremony and the refreshments provided. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, at Beachview Park in Clarkston.
