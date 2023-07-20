Marvin R. Boyd

We lost our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Marvin Ralph Boyd Thursday, July 13, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Bremerton, Wash. His parents were Ralph Boyd and Blanche (Cheuvront) Boyd. After spending his early years on a ranch near Lenore, the family moved to Clarkston in 1966. After graduation, he worked many construction jobs before finding his niche in plumbing. Mostly working for and with the Nez Perce Tribe, he made many friends and people happy with his whenever, whatever is needed, we’ll get it done attitude.

