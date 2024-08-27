Mary Darlene Pfeifer

Mary was a blue-ribbon winner for her embroidery work at both the Nez Perce County and Spokane County Interstate fairs. She was a big book reader.

Mary is survived by her mother Darlene Leachman, of Spokane Valley; sisters Jeanne Ann (Bob) Bailey, of St. Maries; Susan Graham, of Spokane Valley; brother Robert Pfeifer, of LaCrosse, Wash; stepsiblings Shawn Wright and Sherri Wright, of Spokane; sisters-in-law Pam Whitesell, of Cordova, Alaska, and Judy Pfeifer, of Culdesac; two aunts and “cousins by the dozens” as well as friends from the old neighborhood. She was proud of her 15 nieces and nephews and if any called her Mary she would say, “It’s Aunt Mary to you.”

She was preceded in death by her dad George Pfeifer; grandparents; stepdads Art Wright and John Williams; her brothers Raymond and Ronald Pfeifer.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.