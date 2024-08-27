Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesFebruary 26, 2025

Mary Darlene Pfeifer

story image illustation

Dec. 5, 1964 — Jan. 22, 2025

———

Our dearest Mary Darlene Pfeifer died on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Lewiston, to George Pfeifer and Darlene Leachman Pfeifer on Dec. 5, 1964.

Mary graduated from Lewiston High School in 1983. She had various jobs during and out of high school. Her long-term job was at CCI/Speer ammunition plant in Lewiston. She moved to Spokane Valley in 1994 and had various jobs. She attended Spokane Community College where she received her registered respiratory therapist degree.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Mary was a blue-ribbon winner for her embroidery work at both the Nez Perce County and Spokane County Interstate fairs. She was a big book reader.

Mary is survived by her mother Darlene Leachman, of Spokane Valley; sisters Jeanne Ann (Bob) Bailey, of St. Maries; Susan Graham, of Spokane Valley; brother Robert Pfeifer, of LaCrosse, Wash; stepsiblings Shawn Wright and Sherri Wright, of Spokane; sisters-in-law Pam Whitesell, of Cordova, Alaska, and Judy Pfeifer, of Culdesac; two aunts and “cousins by the dozens” as well as friends from the old neighborhood. She was proud of her 15 nieces and nephews and if any called her Mary she would say, “It’s Aunt Mary to you.”

She was preceded in death by her dad George Pfeifer; grandparents; stepdads Art Wright and John Williams; her brothers Raymond and Ronald Pfeifer.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Related
ObituariesFeb. 26
Phyllis Joye Lacy, 96
ObituariesFeb. 26
Mary Jane Galbreath, 75
ObituariesFeb. 26
Deaths
ObituariesFeb. 25
Catherine Larrabee
Related
Ellamae Holes, Grangeville artist and businesswoman
ObituariesFeb. 25
Ellamae Holes, Grangeville artist and businesswoman
William H. ‘Bill’ Smith Jr.
ObituariesFeb. 23
William H. ‘Bill’ Smith Jr.
Sandra L. Stiffarm
ObituariesFeb. 23
Sandra L. Stiffarm
Kevin Cleveland Sr.
ObituariesFeb. 23
Kevin Cleveland Sr.
Stanley Duane Howerton
ObituariesFeb. 23
Stanley Duane Howerton
Craig D. Baker
ObituariesFeb. 23
Craig D. Baker
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dale Rhoads, 79, Weippe
ObituariesFeb. 23
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Dale Rhoads, 79, Weippe
Gary Ernest Meisner
ObituariesFeb. 23
Gary Ernest Meisner
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy