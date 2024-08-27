Mary Elizabeth Ann Otterstrom (Knudsen), age 80, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, after battling a long illness. She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, in Cottonwood, to Olga Thorsen Knudsen and John Knudsen.

Mary met the love of her life, Everett R. Otterstrom, during a blind date at a racetrack in Seattle. On April 1, Everett proposed — and Mary thought it was a joke. They married on June 13, 1964, and went on to have three children. Mary and Everett settled in Burien, Wash., to raise their kids while she worked at Sears. In 2000, they retired in Clarkston and she continued working at Costco as a demo lady.

Mary loved quilting, trying new recipes and reading murder mystery books. In her younger years, Mary had a sense of adventure. She and Everett enjoyed camping trips with their family and she even participated in stock car racing with the powder puff. After retiring, Mary spent her summers in the garden with her beloved tomatoes. She always cherished talking and chatting with family and friends, and was known for her great sense of humor and love of a good laugh.