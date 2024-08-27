Sections
ObituariesDecember 15, 2024

Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Stedman

story image illustation

We lost an angel in the shape of our Mom. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom and love in abundance.

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Stedman passed at home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, with her family by her side. Betty was born to Ralph and Eva Arbuckle in Winchester on Dec. 14, 1930. She married Samuel Stedman in 1950.

She and Sam spent 38 years pastoring churches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. After retirement, they made mission trips to China. They loved China and made hundreds of friends.

Betty is predeceased by Sam and son Fred. She is survived by four children: Calvin Stedman, Abbie Jacobsen, David (Laurie) Stedman and Ann (Terry) Shupe. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family was her greatest joy.

At her request, there will be no funeral service.

While our hearts are hurting, we’re celebrating the legacy of unconditional love and positivity that Betty exhibited every day. She taught us to love each other, to find joy in the natural world and to approach each moment with a smile. She will be missed but never forgotten.

