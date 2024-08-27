We lost an angel in the shape of our Mom. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her the most, offering support, wisdom and love in abundance.

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Stedman passed at home on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, with her family by her side. Betty was born to Ralph and Eva Arbuckle in Winchester on Dec. 14, 1930. She married Samuel Stedman in 1950.

She and Sam spent 38 years pastoring churches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington. After retirement, they made mission trips to China. They loved China and made hundreds of friends.