Mary Forman

Sister Mary Forman, OSB, 75, prioress of the Monastery of St. Gertrude, Cottonwood, passed into eternal life on April 20, 2023, at the monastery.

Sister Mary was born the oldest of four girls in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 7, 1947, to Major Neal Forman and Eugenia T. Forman. After earning a bachelor degree from Idaho State University, she worked as a pharmacist, co-founded the Terry Reilly Clinic in Nampa, the first low-income clinic in that area. She entered the Monastery of St. Gertrude in 1973, professing her vows in 1976. She subsequently earned a master’s degree in theology from St. John’s University, Collegeville, Minn. At the University of Toronto, she earned both a master’s degree and Ph.D. in medieval studies, and was honored with an open fellowship. Sister Mary’s dear friend, Abbot Placid Solari, chancellor at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, planned to present her with an honorary doctorate this spring.