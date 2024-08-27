Mary Jane Galbreath, 75, of Kamiah, passed away suddenly at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, surrounded by her daughters. Many other friends and family gathered in her honor. She battled ovarian cancer for the second time and was being treated with chemotherapy for the past five years.

Mary was born Oct. 1, 1949, to Jeanette and Marcus Oatman Sr. She joined her oldest sister, Jeannie and was later joined by their younger siblings, Martha, John, Marcus Jr., Carl and Jay. She grew up in Orofino until the age of 9 before they moved to the family home on Beaverslide in Kamiah. Mary and her family are members of the Nez Perce Tribe.

Mary married Albert Pinkham Jr. and they made their home in Kamiah. Together they had six daughters, Leigh, Theda, Brandy, Valarie, Kylie and Jeanette. They lovingly earned the title of the Pinkham girls. Mary and Albert divorced in 1986.

Mary and Albert continued to raise their daughters in Kamiah. Mary married Howard Galbreath and eventually moved to Orofino. They met when he worked at Triple R Mills, and he often visited her when she was a cashier at the Kamiah Express Store. After moving to Orofino, she took a job at the Kamiah Mill so she could continue to see her daughters nearly every day. This job allowed her to attend nearly every sporting event and activities of her children. Mary enjoyed her time working at the mill but eventually got a job with NiMiiPuu Health as a Contract Health claims clerk. She loved working here as it allowed her to help and talk with many tribal members and staff. She retired from this job two times and came back as a temp even after retirement until her health did not allow her to work any longer. She worked nearly 20 years at NiMiiPuu Health (NMPH).