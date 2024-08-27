Mary Jane Galbreath, 75, of Kamiah, passed away suddenly at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, surrounded by her daughters. Many other friends and family gathered in her honor. She battled ovarian cancer for the second time and was being treated with chemotherapy for the past five years.
Mary was born Oct. 1, 1949, to Jeanette and Marcus Oatman Sr. She joined her oldest sister, Jeannie and was later joined by their younger siblings, Martha, John, Marcus Jr., Carl and Jay. She grew up in Orofino until the age of 9 before they moved to the family home on Beaverslide in Kamiah. Mary and her family are members of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Mary married Albert Pinkham Jr. and they made their home in Kamiah. Together they had six daughters, Leigh, Theda, Brandy, Valarie, Kylie and Jeanette. They lovingly earned the title of the Pinkham girls. Mary and Albert divorced in 1986.
Mary and Albert continued to raise their daughters in Kamiah. Mary married Howard Galbreath and eventually moved to Orofino. They met when he worked at Triple R Mills, and he often visited her when she was a cashier at the Kamiah Express Store. After moving to Orofino, she took a job at the Kamiah Mill so she could continue to see her daughters nearly every day. This job allowed her to attend nearly every sporting event and activities of her children. Mary enjoyed her time working at the mill but eventually got a job with NiMiiPuu Health as a Contract Health claims clerk. She loved working here as it allowed her to help and talk with many tribal members and staff. She retired from this job two times and came back as a temp even after retirement until her health did not allow her to work any longer. She worked nearly 20 years at NiMiiPuu Health (NMPH).
Mary was a loving daughter, mother, sister and grandmother. She took great pride in her role as a mother and grandmother. She loved so much she was blessed with eight and soon to be nine great-grandchildren. Mary enjoyed traveling as she took many trips with her mom, sisters, brothers, and her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the beaches of Hawaii, soaking in the hot springs, being in the mountains, berry picking, root digging, gathering, cutting wood, hunting, fishing, camping, going to sweat and attending church. She would miss going to sweat with her mom and they were always the last people to get out. She was very appreciative of the ability to listen to church on her cell phone as her health often did not allow her to attend in person. She was a member of the Apostolic Acts Church of Kamiah. She made many lifelong friends here who became her family. She had many members of the church that she loved dearly. She had great appreciation for Pastor Stephen and Sister Gayle Kelley and Pastor Phillip Kelley and Sister Taya.
Mary will be missed by many people. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jeannie, her husband Howard, her beloved dog Bear, her grandparents, several aunts and uncles, niece Violet Oatman and nephew Matthew Oatman. She is survived by her siblings, Martha, John Sr. “Johnny,” Marcus Jr. “Buster,” Carl “Creep/BoBo,” and Jay “Mush Mush.” She is also survived by her daughters, Leigh Johnston (Jim), Theda Nightingale (Jason), Brandy “Gator” Wyatt (Ron), Valarie Ranson (Richie), Kylie St. Paul (Bob) and Jeanette Moody (George). She often referred to her niece, Danice Oatman Tom as her seventh daughter, they lovingly nicknamed each other “Ugly.” Her grandchildren include Alyssa, Aimee, Tristen, Karlee, Brandon, Stephen, Justin, Estelle, Devin, Jay, Misty, Joseph, Tamina, Ayanna, Larissa, Kellen and Zane. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Thumper and her cat Precious.
Services include a private dressing for the family at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston, a memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, and funeral at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27., burial to follow at No Kidd Lane as it was her wish to be buried by her parents and sister. A luncheon is to follow. All services will be held at the Apostolic Acts Church on Beaverslide Road.
Any flower donations may be called to Kamiah Flower Shoppe or in lieu of flowers please donate to the Lili GC Foundation in her name.
The family would like to send their appreciation to the St. Joseph Cancer Center doctors and staff, Sacred Heart Women’s Health Center, Dr. Hailey Wilson, and NMPH staff.