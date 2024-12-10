Mary ‘Katie’ C. Remacle

On Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, heaven gained another angel. Katie Remacle went to be with the Lord.

Katie was born March 24, 1940, in Maple Hill, Kan., to Pete and Agnes Pauly. She joined a sister and brother, then five more siblings came along after. The family later moved to St. Maries, Kan., where Katie graduated high school in 1958.

After graduating, she worked as a waitress at “The Home Cafe,” where she met the only man she would live out her life with, Richard “Dick” Remacle. He was a sergeant stationed in Fort Riley, Kan. Dick was going through St. Maries and stopped at the cafe for lunch when he eyed a tall, dark haired, “good lookin” lady. Dick pursued her but until he proved he was a good Catholic by showing her a Sacred Heart of Jesus prayer card, she then decided it was okay to date him. From there, the rest is history.

Dick and Katie married in St Maries on Sept. 16, 1961 and moved to the mountains of Idaho. They started their family shortly after by welcoming Glenn in 1962, followed by Bill in 1965, Teresa in 1966, Marvin in 1968 and Pam in 1975.

As a homemaker, Katie enjoyed baking and quilting. She was especially known for her beautiful quilts and homemade bread. When the kids got a little older, she started bowling and was quite good at it. She loved going on many tournament outings, where she brought home many badges and pins for her high scoring games.