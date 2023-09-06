Mary Lou (Toennis) Meyer, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, after a short stay at Generations care center in Lewiston.

Mary Lou was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Cottonwood to Leo and Mayme (Sager) Toennis, joining sister Betty Jo and brothers Jim and Dick. After graduating from Cottonwood High School, she married Jack Meyer and worked with him on his farm in Fenn. They were blessed with children, Jackie, Vern and Pat.

