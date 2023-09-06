Mary Lou (Toennis) Meyer, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, after a short stay at Generations care center in Lewiston.
Mary Lou was born on Oct. 18, 1931, in Cottonwood to Leo and Mayme (Sager) Toennis, joining sister Betty Jo and brothers Jim and Dick. After graduating from Cottonwood High School, she married Jack Meyer and worked with him on his farm in Fenn. They were blessed with children, Jackie, Vern and Pat.
Mary Lou loved to spend time camping and at the family cabin on Hungary Ridge. They spent many nights playing pinochle with good friends Dan and Marge Murphy and their children Mike, Patsi and Edd.
Jack died in 2013 after 61 years of marriage. Also, preceding Mary Lou in death were her daughter, Jackie Meyer, sister Betty Jo Dasenbrock, brother James Toennis, and her parents Leo and Mayme.
Mary Lou was able to stay on the family farm in Fenn until just a few months before her passing.
She is survived by brother Dick Toennis, sons Vern (Karen), and Pat (Mary), grandchildren, Nicole Meyer, Staci (Mitchell) Jones, Sean (Mindy) Meyer, Jake Meyer, Katrina Williams and Boden (Kylee) Meyer, and great-grandchildren Bronson, Ruby, and Lucy Landreth and Brynlee Meyer.
At Mary Lou’s request there will be no services. The family will have a private graveside.
Family suggests contributions may be made to a favorite charity in Mary Lou’s name.
Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville are in charge of arrangements. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.