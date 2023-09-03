Mary Helen Laws Mosman was born in Boswell, Okla., on Nov. 17, 1932, to Allie and Rosa Mae (Crawford) Laws. She passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her home in Clarkston with her three daughters by her side.

Mary moved with her family from Oklahoma to Bell Gardens, Calif., and then to Dent/Elk Creek, Idaho. That is where she met Raymond Sayler. They married in September 1949 and had five children, Sharalee, David, Crystal, Darden and Jeannie. The Sayler family moved to Lewiston in 1967 due to the construction of the Dworshak Dam. Mary later married Harold “Mossy” Mosman and they built their dream home in Clarkston that had a spectacular view overlooking the Snake River where they could entertain family and friends on their deck and watch the beautiful sunrises.

