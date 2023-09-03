Mary Helen Laws Mosman was born in Boswell, Okla., on Nov. 17, 1932, to Allie and Rosa Mae (Crawford) Laws. She passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at her home in Clarkston with her three daughters by her side.
Mary moved with her family from Oklahoma to Bell Gardens, Calif., and then to Dent/Elk Creek, Idaho. That is where she met Raymond Sayler. They married in September 1949 and had five children, Sharalee, David, Crystal, Darden and Jeannie. The Sayler family moved to Lewiston in 1967 due to the construction of the Dworshak Dam. Mary later married Harold “Mossy” Mosman and they built their dream home in Clarkston that had a spectacular view overlooking the Snake River where they could entertain family and friends on their deck and watch the beautiful sunrises.
Mary enjoyed china, water coloring, oil painting, cards, board games, sewing and crocheting. She belonged to multiple clubs which included birthday, pinochle, doll and Bunco.
Mary owned a doll business sculpting antique dolls, teaching classes and creating her own unique porcelain molds. She was also an avid doll collector of many varieties and has won blue ribbons on her original sculptures, sewed their clothes and dressed them beautifully.
Mary enjoyed playing guitar and singing with her brothers, cousin Ralph Crawford and niece Nancy (Hap) Robbins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Raymond Sayler, William Waxon and Harold Mosman; brothers Harold and Roy Laws; sister Allene Humphries; children David R. Sayler and Darden E. Sayler; grandchildren Matthew Sayler, Jeffery Meredith and wife Natalie Meredith and Benoni Sayler, great-grandson Jonathon and son-in-law John M. Moody.
She is survived by her daughters Sharalee, Crystal (Steve) and Jeannie; daughter-in-law Heidi; brother Roger (Norma) Laws; sister-in-law Zenora and 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and six stepchildren.
The family would like to thank her daughter Jeannie Rachelle for fulfilling her mother’s wishes for staying in her home and caring for her.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, 6 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.