ObituariesJanuary 5, 2025

Mary Willmore Koeper

Mary Willmore Koeper, of St. George, Utah, and formerly of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at the age of 87, surrounded by her loving children.

Mary was born March 4, 1937, as an identical triplet (Mary, Martha and Marva) and being the oldest to Ephriam Willmore and Viola Rigby Willmore in Rexburg, Idaho. She was delivered by Dr. H.B. Rigby (Viola’s brother) who made the first incubator for their survival. The triplets were quite the talk of the town being in parades and displayed in the J.C. Penny’s window because of the rarity of triplets for that time. They always joked it gave their dad three ways to run for politics.

She grew up and attended school in Rexburg, graduating from Madison High School in 1955. After graduating she moved to Lewiston to live with her sister Betty Willmore Vickery. Mary loved the family reunions with all the nieces and nephews, playing cards, bingo, bowling and dancing. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Altrusa club enjoying cooking for the contestants and family at the LRU. She worked at the Lewiston Tribune as a classifieds manager, formerly CCI Speer and Potlatch Corp. (Clearwater Paper) retiring in 1989 where she made many lifelong friends. She was very loving, kindhearted, giving and thinking of others.

Mary met Ron Carlon Koeper when he was a professional minor league baseball catcher for the Lewiston Broncs. They married in Pine City, Wash., in 1957 and resided in Lewiston. They had Francis Ronald Carlon (stillborn), Gary Ronald Koeper, Janet Leigh Koeper and Terry Michael Koeper. Mary enjoyed watching her children play sports and going to horse shows. That marriage ended in divorce.

Mary met Ole Hamilton while working at Potlatch. They married in 1981 and enjoyed wonderful years going to NASCAR races with friends Leonard and Marie Evett with Daytona being the best. They loved hosting family reunions and spending time with family and friends. Ole passed in 1986, but their marriage will be solemnized in the LDS Temple in Cedar City, Utah.

Mary is survived by her children and spouses, Gary (Cindy) Koeper, Janet (Brian) Wilsey, Terry Koeper (Kim McCann) children and her very special bond with her granddaughter Sara O’ Kelley (Brian)and her great-great-grandson Colten O’Kelley.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ephriam and Viola Willmore, her siblings Helen Willmore Blackburn, Letha Willmore Bateman, Verla Willmore Sorenson, Betty Willmore Vickery, Rigby Willmore, Harlow Willmore, George Arliss Willmore and triplet sisters Marva Willmore Winterbottom, and Martha Willmore Goodman.

A special thank you to Danny Goodman and Sue Cheshire for their unconditional love and support.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date.

