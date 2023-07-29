Matthew, also known as “Allen” by his family, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Matthew was born Feb. 17, 1939, in a maternity home on East Seventh Street in Moscow, to Walter and Edna (nee Allen) Diethelm. As a small child he moved to Seattle as his father painted in the shipyards throughout World War II. After the war, his parents divorced and he, his sister Sherry, and mother moved back to Moscow. At age 14, he got a job as a bellboy at the Moscow Hotel that supplied him with a little spending money and a bad car for high school.
After graduating from Moscow High in 1956, he attended the University of Idaho for three semesters; the first two of which he did very well earning a freshman letter in swimming, becoming a member of the SAE Fraternity, making the Dean’s list for good grades and got along with his fellow students quite well … maybe too well. The third semester “Big Al” as he was known, learned to smoke, drink too much beer, sometimes miss work and cut classes.
Down to his last couple hundred dollars, in March of 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he completed Basic Training at Fort Ord, Calif., and Nike Air Defense Missile school at Fort Bliss, Texas.
In El Paso, Texas, Matthew, at a base dance, met, courted and married Wanda Annette (nee Stains) Diethelm, a loving 63-year marriage that lasted until his death. Matt and Wanda had two sons Matthew Jr., and Daniel.
After leaving the military and graduating from University of Texas at El Paso with a Bachelor of Science degree in math and physics, Matthew took engineering jobs of increasing responsibility first in Daytona Beach, Fla., working on the Apollo program and then in Phoenix in 1968. While working and supporting his family he continued the previously delayed college education culminating in a Ph.D. in Engineering. Ever increasing success as an engineer, engineering manager and senior executive in multiple companies culminated in a senior leadership position at Intel where his accomplishments allowed him to retire at the young age of 58.
Matthew was an active and interested retiree. He traveled to all parts of the world with his wife, his sons and their spouses from Africa to Truk Lagoon, shanked balls into the cart barn on the first tee and took adventure trips with former workers and friends scuba diving. Matthew also enjoyed dinners every Thursday at Durants. He was an accomplished poker player who felt the game an excellent way to keep his mind sharp. He was very good at it.
Matthew also was an active volunteer in mentoring young executives, enthusiastically supported education including a stint as the President of the Arizona State Board of Education. His advanced education passion was also monetary with the creation of the University of Texas at El Paso Matthew and Wanda Diethelm Endowed Scholarship Fund to assist veterans majoring in engineering and science. He was an active member of the Phoenix Rotary and contributed to the International Outreach Committee.
Matthew had a long life, a rich life and a well lived life. Matt did it right, he was the best of people.
Matthew is survived by his wife of 63 years Wanda, his dogs Winston and Lilly, son Daniel, virtual bairn Thomas Wilmer, daughters-in-law Elizabeth and Karen, brothers Jim (Gaylene), Gary (Marilyn), sisters Alice (Erol), and Sherry. He was predeceased by his son Matthew Jr., sister Lena, father Walter and mother Edna.
Private service and burial will be held in Moscow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Arizona Humane Society.