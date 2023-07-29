flag

Matthew, also known as “Allen” by his family, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Matthew was born Feb. 17, 1939, in a maternity home on East Seventh Street in Moscow, to Walter and Edna (nee Allen) Diethelm. As a small child he moved to Seattle as his father painted in the shipyards throughout World War II. After the war, his parents divorced and he, his sister Sherry, and mother moved back to Moscow. At age 14, he got a job as a bellboy at the Moscow Hotel that supplied him with a little spending money and a bad car for high school.

After graduating from Moscow High in 1956, he attended the University of Idaho for three semesters; the first two of which he did very well earning a freshman letter in swimming, becoming a member of the SAE Fraternity, making the Dean’s list for good grades and got along with his fellow students quite well … maybe too well. The third semester “Big Al” as he was known, learned to smoke, drink too much beer, sometimes miss work and cut classes.