Maxie Coleen Boyer

Maxie Coleen Boyer passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Preferred Care in Clarkston. She was 94 years old, born Dec. 7, 1928, in Cleo Springs, Okla., to Beatrice and George Oakley.

She was a loving and supportive mother and wife. She was a successful business woman who owned and operated Boyer’s Clarkston Furniture, with her husband Robert, for more than 50 years. She was also a wonderful cook and loved to play bridge with friends. Her son’s wives have said she was the best mother-in-law that anyone could have wanted.

Tags

Recommended for you