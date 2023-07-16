Maxie Coleen Boyer passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Preferred Care in Clarkston. She was 94 years old, born Dec. 7, 1928, in Cleo Springs, Okla., to Beatrice and George Oakley.
She was a loving and supportive mother and wife. She was a successful business woman who owned and operated Boyer’s Clarkston Furniture, with her husband Robert, for more than 50 years. She was also a wonderful cook and loved to play bridge with friends. Her son’s wives have said she was the best mother-in-law that anyone could have wanted.
She liked to spend time in the summers boating, water skiing and camping on the Snake River with family and friends. She often made family road trips to Southern California and Kansas to visit extended family. She also made more adventurous trips including a multi-week journey through Asia with her husband to visit their son in Malaysia.
She is lovingly remembered by her sister Eileen and husband Gary Gregson, sons Monty and wife Claire Boyer, Jim and wife Pat Boyer and Tom and wife Wendi Boyer; her grandchildren Mary Boyer Neal and husband Jason Neal, Luke Boyer, Phil Boyer and Lydia Boyer; her great-grandchildren Marshall, Barrett and Leland; and many extended family members and dear friends.
A small family gathering was held for Maxie’s remembrance.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.