Maxine Elizabeth Kuykendall, 78, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, due to complications from a long-fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Maxine Elizabeth Smith was born on April 24, 1945, in San Francisco to Helen Elizabeth Donohue and Kenneth Edward Smith. She was known for her love of quilting, clothing making, crocheting, canning and overall a great homemaker.

