Maxine Elizabeth Kuykendall, 78, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, due to complications from a long-fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Maxine Elizabeth Smith was born on April 24, 1945, in San Francisco to Helen Elizabeth Donohue and Kenneth Edward Smith. She was known for her love of quilting, clothing making, crocheting, canning and overall a great homemaker.
Over 60 years ago, she met the love of her life, Jacob “Gene” Kuykendall, on a fateful blind date and was forever devoted to him, even after his death on Aug. 13, 2009; he was still the only love of her life. She was the pillar of strength of unwavering love and fidelity with her beloved husband, making their home for their family. When her husband Gene eagerly said, “Pack up, we are moving to Idaho and I will see you in 2 weeks” — with four young children and blind faith, she packed the house, kids and pets and left in a caravan from Prunedale, Calif., to Kamiah. Unsure of what lay ahead, she knew he would be waiting with a house ready to move into.
A few years later, they built their dream home with their own hands in Kooskia on Long Bluff Road and enjoyed the peacefulness of their homestead of over 20 years. As life happens, they decide to move to Juliaetta to be closer to the city and to their eldest daughters, where they lived until Gene’s untimely death. After his death, she traveled to visit her sisters and nephew in Oregon, Washington and Arizona, and lived with her youngest daughter until her death.
Her life was a testament to dedication to her family, her husband, and God, as she poured her heart and soul into making a new life for her family and raising her children, and devoted herself to Jehovah. She embraced her community and would always make room at the dinner table, no one went hungry at her table. Her legacy of devotion and selflessness will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Maxine Elizabeth Kuykendall is survived by her sister, Christine Smith of Bakersfield Calif.; children, Jeannette Hubbard (William) of South Bend Wash., Charlotte Craig (Kenneth) of Genesee, Charlyne René Brown (Franklin Crea) of Clarkston and David Kuykendall of Clarkston; grandchildren, Andrena Wood, Shaina Reyes, Daniel Whitney, Dylan Craig and Lane Kuykendall; and great-grandchildren, Jordan Wood, Tyra Wood and Liliana Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob Eugene Kuykendall; her grandparents, Timothy and Emma Donohue of Fresno, Calif., who helped raise her; her parents, Helen Donohue-Good and Kenneth “Pop” Smith; her siblings, Irene Smith and Catherine Smith.
A private family memorial will be held in October in Juliaetta as they place her at her final resting place next to the love of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, pulmonaryfibrosis.org, or to your local food bank in memory of Maxine Elizabeth Kuykendall.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Darcy, Emily and others at Cascadia of Clarkston for all the love and care given when we were unable to bring mom home, and to Jason at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home for their care and thoughtfulness.