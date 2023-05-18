Maxine Gabriella Garcia-Ruiz

Maxine Gabriella Garcia-Ruiz, 24 years old, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Pasco.

Maxine was born Nov. 19, 1998, in Chula Vista, Calif., to mother M. Lisa Garcia and father Francisco Ruiz, joining three sisters and one brother in a large and loving family.

