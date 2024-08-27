Maxine R. Brown, 87, of Pierce, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, of natural causes.

Maxine was born in Copeland, Idaho, on Oct. 3, 1937, to Bernadine and Speck Richards. She was the fourth child of 13 siblings. She attended school in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

After school she moved to Spokane for a short period. In 1954, she moved to Pierce where she would meet the love of her life, Bob. Shortly after they met, on April 14, 1956, they were married.

They shared 67 wonderful years together. They raised four children together at their home in Pierce. Maxine would go on to have various jobs all while raising four children at home. She worked at the local cafes before landing a job with the U.S. Forest Service. It was there that she became known as “Mad Max” and would have the first all-women tree planting crew. She would go on to become a bus driver for 20-plus years before her retirement.