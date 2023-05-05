Mazie Jo Daniels

Mazie Jo Daniels (Tah-mah-yew tah likt — Josiah Red Wolf’s mother’s name, and Kotskots-nimLiitskow), was born Dec. 17, 1979, to Joseph “Hardy” William Daniels III and Belle Linda Walker. She passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Mazie was very proud of her 15/16 blood line of her Nez Perce ancestors. Her paternal grandparents are the late Josephine P. Ramsey and Joseph W. Daniels Jr. Her maternal grandparents are Lois Maude Oatman and the late Ronald Oatman. Her maternal grandfather is the late Harold Jerome Walker. Mazie was named after her great-grandmother Mazie Red Wolf, whose father, Josiah Red Wolf, survived the battles of the Nez Perce War of 1877 during his adolescent years, while unfortunately losing his mother and sister during the war.