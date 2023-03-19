Mel Streeter, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Monday, March 13, 2023, at the age of 79 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, with his wife Lynnette and family by his side.

Mel was born to Cliff and Wanda Streeter on Nov. 13, 1943, in Lewistown, Mont. They lived on the N-Bar Ranch, then moved to Big Fork, Mont., and then on to northern Idaho, where they eventually settled in Potlatch. Mel grew up on the Palouse with his two older brothers and under the watchful eye of his mother, Wanda — especially in third grade, when he had his mom for a teacher. Mel eventually graduated from Potlatch High School and then went on to college at the University of Idaho. Mel majored in psychology and eventually received his Bachelor of Arts in counseling. During his time at University of Idaho, Mel met his future wife, Lynnette Johnson. They were married Jan. 18, 1965 (celebrating their 58th anniversary earlier this year). They would go on to have three children and live in Lewiston the remainder of his life.