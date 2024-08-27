Melvalyn ‘Mel’ Boggan, 68

Mel was preceded in death by her loving husband Brian Boggan, her stepson Dallas Boggan, and her parents Melvin “Red” and Dusty Norris. She was also preceded by her siblings Ron Norris, Frank Norris, Billy Joe Norris and Mona (Norris) Schoonover.

Throughout her life, Mel’s kindness and love touched many people. She worked hard and laughed often, creating memories that will be cherished forever. Mel was given the gift of an additional nine years of life, thanks to a transplant from the University of California, San Francisco lung transplant team and the generosity of an organ donor. During this time, she witnessed the birth of her last grandchild and was able to celebrate her son’s wedding — a true blessing.

A gathering of family and friends to honor and celebrate Mel’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday March 15, at Valley Community and Senior Center, 549 Fifth St., in Clarkston.

Mel’s heart and spirit will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love, strength and laughter will live on in those who knew her.