June 15, 1956 — Jan. 31, 2025
———
Melvalyn “Mel” Boggan, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Born in Clarkston in 1956, Mel spent her youth in and around Weippe surrounded by her nine siblings and foster siblings. She was known for her infectious laugh, hard work and the incredible spirit she shared with everyone she encountered.
Mel is survived by her children: Dustin and Kathleen Downs, Misty and Henry Lee, and Eric and Heather Boggan; her grandchildren: Gavin Downs, Bella Downs, Sanai Feleke, Annalise Downs, Brennan Downs, Henry Lee IV, and Hunter Lee, Tiersa Zellerhoff, and Laila Zellerhoff. She is also survived by her siblings: Regina (Norris) Wyant, Melvin Norris Jr., Laurel Norris, Lawrence Norris and David Norris.
Mel was preceded in death by her loving husband Brian Boggan, her stepson Dallas Boggan, and her parents Melvin “Red” and Dusty Norris. She was also preceded by her siblings Ron Norris, Frank Norris, Billy Joe Norris and Mona (Norris) Schoonover.
Throughout her life, Mel’s kindness and love touched many people. She worked hard and laughed often, creating memories that will be cherished forever. Mel was given the gift of an additional nine years of life, thanks to a transplant from the University of California, San Francisco lung transplant team and the generosity of an organ donor. During this time, she witnessed the birth of her last grandchild and was able to celebrate her son’s wedding — a true blessing.
A gathering of family and friends to honor and celebrate Mel’s life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday March 15, at Valley Community and Senior Center, 549 Fifth St., in Clarkston.
Mel’s heart and spirit will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love, strength and laughter will live on in those who knew her.