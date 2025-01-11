Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesJanuary 11, 2025

Meredith Ann Robbins

story image illustation

Meredith Ann Robbins passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, due to complications after a fall. She was born in McCook, Neb., On April 19, 1948, to Clarence L. Robbins and Stella E. (Parsons).

The family had several moves: first to lowa, then Yampa, in northwest Colorado., later to Commerce City, a suburb of Denver. She graduated in 1966 from Adams City High School. Attended Colorado Woman’s College and spent her junior year abroad studying French. This school maintained three study programs; hers was based in Geneva, Switzerland. She received her bachelor degree in French in 1970.

She remained in Denver when the family moved to Lewiston. She attended Denver University School of Law, going to school at night and working for several of the professors as her day job. She received her degree in 1979 and passed the bar that fall. She started her practice which lasted six years. She married Robert Simpson in March, 1977. They were later divorced, but remained friends.

Meredith became an ordained minister and learned the art of tai chi and yoga, before she left Denver.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Meredith came to Lewiston in 1996 for a visit but ended up staying. She was able to put those skills to use as a lay minister at Unity Church. Also started exercise instruction classes called Elegance Exercise, teaching at the YWCA, community center and also Lewis-Clark State College.

She is survived by her siblings, Russell (Christy) Robbins, Fonda (Doug) Bolten, Brenda (Steve) Coy; niece Tracie Coy, currently of Dayton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Robbins and Stella Robbins.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 11, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.

Related
ObituariesJan. 11
Frederick Andrew ‘Andy’ Ford
ObituariesJan. 11
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesJan. 11
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 11
Pamela Jo Zollman
Related
Christopher ‘Chris’ Glenn Pearson
ObituariesJan. 10
Christopher ‘Chris’ Glenn Pearson
Karen ‘Jamilo’ Lincoln George
ObituariesJan. 10
Karen ‘Jamilo’ Lincoln George
ObituariesJan. 10
Funeral/Service Directory
Theodore John Browitt
ObituariesJan. 9
Theodore John Browitt
Danny Breeze
ObituariesJan. 9
Danny Breeze
Stella Harman
ObituariesJan. 8
Stella Harman
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
ObituariesJan. 8
Howard ‘JR’ VanTassel
Ronald Dwight Bentley
ObituariesJan. 8
Ronald Dwight Bentley
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy