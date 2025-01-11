Meredith Ann Robbins passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, due to complications after a fall. She was born in McCook, Neb., On April 19, 1948, to Clarence L. Robbins and Stella E. (Parsons).

The family had several moves: first to lowa, then Yampa, in northwest Colorado., later to Commerce City, a suburb of Denver. She graduated in 1966 from Adams City High School. Attended Colorado Woman’s College and spent her junior year abroad studying French. This school maintained three study programs; hers was based in Geneva, Switzerland. She received her bachelor degree in French in 1970.

She remained in Denver when the family moved to Lewiston. She attended Denver University School of Law, going to school at night and working for several of the professors as her day job. She received her degree in 1979 and passed the bar that fall. She started her practice which lasted six years. She married Robert Simpson in March, 1977. They were later divorced, but remained friends.

Meredith became an ordained minister and learned the art of tai chi and yoga, before she left Denver.