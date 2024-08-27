Sections
ObituariesNovember 23, 2024

Michael Allen Calene

Longtime Troy resident, Michael Allen Calene passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, the same hospital where he was born on Dec. 7, 1941, just a few hours after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was the first in his family to be born in a hospital. He was the 10th of 12 children born to J.B. and Hilma (Swanson) Calene.

Mike married Patti Carlson in 1970. Together, they raised four children: Melvin, Tracy, Michael and Tim. Mike and Patti had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Mike loved attending their sporting events and spoiling them.

Mike loved the outdoors and spent his life working in the sunshine, snow and rain as a logger. Mike was preceded in death by Patti, his wife of 54 years; his beloved son, Tim; his parents; and nine of his 11 siblings. He is survived by his children: Melvin (Cindy), Tracy (Mark) and Michael (Sandra); his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Ann Lund; his brother, Larry Calene; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike will be missed by all who knew him. May his memory be a blessing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

