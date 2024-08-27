Longtime Troy resident, Michael Allen Calene passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, the same hospital where he was born on Dec. 7, 1941, just a few hours after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and was the first in his family to be born in a hospital. He was the 10th of 12 children born to J.B. and Hilma (Swanson) Calene.

Mike married Patti Carlson in 1970. Together, they raised four children: Melvin, Tracy, Michael and Tim. Mike and Patti had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. Mike loved attending their sporting events and spoiling them.