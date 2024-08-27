Michael David Rice passed away in his home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. Michael was born the seventh of eight children on Nov. 24, 1958, to Charles Merton Rice and Mary Esther Buelteman Rice (later Lunis) in Palo Alto, Calif. Michael put extreme value on his relationship with God and sharing the gospel. He loved spending time with family and enjoying the simple things in life.

Michael spent his early childhood years in California until his family moved to Idaho Falls in the summer of 1969. Michael graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls. He graduated from Genesis Discipleship training center in 1979 and returned to Idaho Falls where he met his future wife Bonnie Jean Macy.

In 1982, Michael married Bonnie. They raised a daughter and son and the family lived in Idaho Falls, until 1997, when they moved to Declo, Idaho. In 2007, the family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley where he continued his career with the State of Idaho. He retired from the Department of Transportation after 28 years.

Michael loved God and always wanted the focus to be on God and not himself. He loved to serve others and volunteered his time to give sermons at his church. He also volunteered and led Bible studies and gave sermons at a local nursing home. Michael loved to spend time with family and participated in archery shoots with his longbow and recurve, hunting, and spending time in the mountains. He loved old books, research, studying the Bible and listening to praise songs.