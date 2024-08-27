Michael Delos Sullivan, communications manager at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston from 1989-97, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Coeur d’Alene. He was 80.

Mike was born in Burns, Ore., on Oct. 31, 1944, to Delos “Pat” Sullivan and Frances “Frankie” (Wayne) Sullivan. He was an only child.

When he was 3, the family moved to Unity, Ore., where Mike attended a two-room school through the fourth grade. They moved to Anchorage for three years. On a visit to Burns, his parents bought a restaurant when Mike was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Burns Union High School in 1962.

Mike attended Pacific University and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1967.

He married Maxine Elliott in 1968 and they were wed 56 years.