Michael Delos Sullivan, communications manager at Potlatch Corp. in Lewiston from 1989-97, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Coeur d’Alene. He was 80.
Mike was born in Burns, Ore., on Oct. 31, 1944, to Delos “Pat” Sullivan and Frances “Frankie” (Wayne) Sullivan. He was an only child.
When he was 3, the family moved to Unity, Ore., where Mike attended a two-room school through the fourth grade. They moved to Anchorage for three years. On a visit to Burns, his parents bought a restaurant when Mike was in the eighth grade. He graduated from Burns Union High School in 1962.
Mike attended Pacific University and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1967.
He married Maxine Elliott in 1968 and they were wed 56 years.
Mike was vice president of the Northwest Forestry Association in Portland for 16 years. He was communications manager and company spokesman for Potlatch in Lewiston. Later he transferred to Spokane as director of corporate communications. He was at Potlatch for over 18 years.
Mike was, above all, a family man. Colleen was born in 1976 and Patrick in 1978. He would do anything for his kids, including relearning algebra to help with homework. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 168 in Lewiston. He served on the board of directors of Special Olympics Idaho, Inc., in the early 2000s and was president for two years.
Mike lived in Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene for the last 26 years. He attended Lake City Church. He was intelligent, funny and kind.
He passed 29 days after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Mike is survived by his wife Maxine and daughter Colleen at their home in Coeur d’Alene; son Patrick and his wife Rachel Teater of Victor, Idaho; and numerous cousins. He is also survived by his Westie, Hap, and preceded in death by four other much-loved dogs. (Mike was a dog guy.)
At his request, Mike is being cremated and there will be no service at this time. His ashes will be placed in a niche at Riverview Cemetery during Father’s Day weekend and there will be a brief service at the cemetery.